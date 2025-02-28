India’s fiscal deficit hits ₹11.7 trillion in April-January period, 74.5% of FY25 target

  • The latest figure is higher than the 11.03 trillion a year ago, or 63.6% of the estimates for 2023-24, and is mainly because of higher revenue expenditure as well as capital expenditure.

Rhik Kundu
Published28 Feb 2025, 11:18 PM IST
During the April-January FY25 period, revenue expenditure stood at ₹28.13 trillion, or 76.1% of the annual target for 2024-25, up from ₹26.33 trillion in the year-ago period. (AFP)

India's fiscal deficit for the April-January period of financial year 2024-25 stood at 11.70 trillion, 74.5% of the estimate for 2024-25, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The latest figure is higher than the 11.03 trillion registered a year ago, which was 63.6% of the estimates for 2023-24. The increase follows higher revenue expenditure and capital expenditure during the ongoing fiscal.

The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25, with a further reduction to 4.4% targeted for 2025-26.

Receipts and expenditure

During the April-January period, net tax receipts stood at 19.04 trillion, or 74.4% of the target set in the annual budget, against 18.80 trillion in the same period of the previous year, the CGA data showed.

Non-tax revenue stood at 4.68 trillion or 88.1% of the annual budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at 23.71 trillion, or 76.8% of the estimates for 2024-25. Non-tax revenue stood at 3.38 trillion, and total revenue receipts stood at 22.18 trillion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total government expenditure during the April-January FY25 period was 35.70 trillion, or 75.7% of the annual target, against 33.55 trillion in the year-ago period.

Capex stood at 7.57 trillion during the period, or 74.4% of the annual estimate for 2024-25, compared with 7.21 trillion during the year-ago period.

During the April-January FY25 period, revenue expenditure stood at 28.13 trillion, or 76.1% of the annual target for 2024-25, up from 26.33 trillion in the year-ago period.

Expert take

Experts pointed out that gross tax collections grew 10.3% annually during the April-January FY2025 period, driven by strong income tax growth. While corporate tax collections dipped 0.6%, income tax surged 22%.

"The GoI’s capex needs to expand by about 15% YoY in February-March 2025, on a high base, or record a monthly run-rate of 1.3 trillion, to meet the FY2025 RE (revised estimates)," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

"A slight miss in capex relative to the target of 10.2 trillion for FY2025 can’t be entirely ruled out. Overall, ICRA expects the fiscal deficit to print in line with the FY2025 RE of 15.7 trillion or 4.8% of GDP," Nayar added.

The government’s FY25 Capex target has been set at 11.11 trillion.

For FY26, the Capex allocation has been taken by less than 1% over the FY25 budgeted estimate (BE).

Unprecedented dividend payout

The government’s tighter fiscal deficit target of 4.8% of GDP, outlined in February's annual budget, is bolstered by an unprecedented dividend payout from the RBI.

The 2.11 trillion disbursement marks a 141% increase over last year’s dividend and provides a crucial buffer for 2024-25, offsetting potential shortfalls in tax revenue or hikes in public spending.

This substantial payout aids the government’s adherence to its fiscal consolidation path, to lower the deficit to 4.4% by 2025-26.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 11:18 PM IST
