India's fiscal deficit widens in April-July amid surge in capital expenditure

The fiscal deficit for April-July stood at 4.68 trillion, or 29.9% of the full year estimate.

Subhash Narayan
Published29 Aug 2025, 04:54 PM IST
The central government has maintained a strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, with the deficit for FY26 projected at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.69 trillion. Image: Pixabay
India’s fiscal deficit nearly doubled in the first four months of FY26, compared with the same period of the previous year, driven by a sharp rise in capital expenditure, signaling the government’s continued push to support economic growth through public investment.

The surge had been maintained amid a ramp-up in central government capex, which rose to 3.47 trillion in April-July period, 31% of the annual goal, compared to 2.61 trillion a year earlier.

While the fiscal gap has widened, the year-on-year comparison is partly skewed due to the 2024 general election, which slowed spending in the early months of the previous fiscal year. This year’s outlay suggests a frontloading of investments in infrastructure and public services even as private sector capex remains uneven.

The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, against 4.8% in FY25, which was lower than the budget estimate of 4.9%.

During the April-July period, net tax receipts stood at 6.62 trillion, or 23% of the target set in the annual budget in February, against 7.15 trillion in the same period of the previous year, the CGA data showed.

Total government expenditure during the period was 15.64 trillion, or 31% of the annual target, against 13 trillion in the year-ago period.

Fiscal consolidation

To be sure, the central government has maintained a strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, with the deficit for FY26 projected at 15.69 trillion, lower than the 16.85 trillion reported in FY25.

The fiscal deficit, or the shortfall between government spending and revenue, excluding borrowings, shows how much the government must borrow to meet its expenses.

 
 
