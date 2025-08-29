India's fiscal deficit widens in April-July amid surge in capital expenditure

India’s fiscal deficit nearly doubled in the first four months of FY26, compared with the same period of the previous year, driven by a sharp rise in capital expenditure, signaling the government’s continued push to support economic growth through public investment.

The fiscal deficit for April-July stood at ₹4.68 trillion, or 29.9% of the full year estimate, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday showed. The fiscal deficit stood at ₹ 2.77 trillion in the same period last year.

The surge had been maintained amid a ramp-up in central government capex, which rose to ₹ 3.47 trillion in April-July period, 31% of the annual goal, compared to ₹ 2.61 trillion a year earlier.

While the fiscal gap has widened, the year-on-year comparison is partly skewed due to the 2024 general election, which slowed spending in the early months of the previous fiscal year. This year’s outlay suggests a frontloading of investments in infrastructure and public services even as private sector capex remains uneven.

The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, against 4.8% in FY25, which was lower than the budget estimate of 4.9%.

During the April-July period, net tax receipts stood at ₹ 6.62 trillion, or 23% of the target set in the annual budget in February, against ₹7.15 trillion in the same period of the previous year, the CGA data showed.

Total government expenditure during the period was ₹ 15.64 trillion, or 31% of the annual target, against ₹ 13 trillion in the year-ago period.

Fiscal consolidation To be sure, the central government has maintained a strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, with the deficit for FY26 projected at ₹15.69 trillion, lower than the ₹16.85 trillion reported in FY25.

