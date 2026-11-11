How the government finance math looks more challenging in H2 FY27

Despite capex levels remaining healthy in the first half, it also needs to grow 16.2% y-o-y in H2 compared to 12.7% in H1. The government has missed its budget capex targets by 1.3-5.3% in the last four years despite maintaining a good H1 trend in three of four years.



While H1 figures show contained deficit levels, the second half may become more challenging and even result in moderate fiscal slippage. “With global energy prices remaining at elevated levels, Icra expects an overshooting on the fertilizer and fuel subsidy front, as well as a shortfall on the receipts side, which is expected to result in a modest fiscal slippage of ₹1.3-1.4 trillion relative to the FY27 target,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra.



The government had set the fiscal deficit target of ₹16.96 trillion, or 4.3% of GDP, for FY27 in the Budget. A fiscal slippage of ₹1.3-1.4 trillion could push the number to 4.6-4.7% of GDP though the government could make last-minute expenditure savings to contain the slippage.

