The Central government’s finances have weakened in the first half of the current financial year (H1 FY27) compared with a year ago, but the fiscal deficit levels remained within manageable limits and were not as bad as previously expected. However, the second half could be more challenging as the dividend cushion fades, and the government faces a higher revenue and expenditure run rate to meet its full-year Budget targets.
How the government finance math looks more challenging in H2 FY27
SummaryThe Centre’s fiscal position has weakened in H1 FY27 compared to previous years, but remained within manageable limits. The second half could prove more challenging as the dividend cushion may fade and the pace of spending and income tax collections needed to meet Budget targets has to be stronger.
The Central government’s finances have weakened in the first half of the current financial year (H1 FY27) compared with a year ago, but the fiscal deficit levels remained within manageable limits and were not as bad as previously expected. However, the second half could be more challenging as the dividend cushion fades, and the government faces a higher revenue and expenditure run rate to meet its full-year Budget targets.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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