Low tax growth didn’t derail India’s finances in H1FY26. Here’s why
The Centre’s tax collections have been weak this year, putting budget estimates in doubt even before the impact of recent GST cuts sets in. Yet, it has managed to stay on course with its capex commitments.
Despite muted tax growth in the first half of FY26, the Centre has managed to keep its finances on track, thanks largely to windfall dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other state-owned entities. The additional revenue cushion helped contain the fiscal deficit at just 36.5% of the budget aim in April-September.