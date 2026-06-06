The week in charts: deficit concerns, IIP reset, India’s wedding dreams

From India’s fiscal deficit getting off to a rocky start in April, to a revamped industrial output series pointing to possible GDP upgrades, manufacturing and services activity showing resilience, the West Asia war squeezing airline capacity, and a Mint survey showing how income shapes urban Indians’ wedding aspirations, here’s this week’s news in numbers.
Slippery slope?
India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. Tax and non-tax collections came in lower than a year ago, while both government and capital spending expanded—pushing the monthly deficit to nearly double that of April 2025. At ₹3.62 trillion, the April deficit accounted for 21.4% of the full-year budgeted target, up sharply from 11.9% in FY26.
While the figure is much higher than a year earlier, it is broadly in line with the 22.6% median for April between FY16 and FY25, according to Barclays economists. Keeping spending in check amid war-led pressures will be critical for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY27.