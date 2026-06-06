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The week in charts: deficit concerns, IIP reset, India’s wedding dreams

Manjul Paul
4 min read6 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April.
India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. (Pixabay)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India’s fiscal deficit getting off to a rocky start in April, to a revamped industrial output series pointing to possible GDP upgrades, manufacturing and services activity showing resilience, the West Asia war squeezing airline capacity, and a Mint survey showing how income shapes urban Indians’ wedding aspirations, here’s this week’s news in numbers.

From India’s fiscal deficit getting off to a rocky start in April, to a revamped industrial output series pointing to possible GDP upgrades, manufacturing and services activity showing resilience, the West Asia war squeezing airline capacity, and a Mint survey showing how income shapes urban Indians’ wedding aspirations, here’s this week’s news in numbers.

Slippery slope?

India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. Tax and non-tax collections came in lower than a year ago, while both government and capital spending expanded—pushing the monthly deficit to nearly double that of April 2025. At 3.62 trillion, the April deficit accounted for 21.4% of the full-year budgeted target, up sharply from 11.9% in FY26.

Slippery slope?

India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. Tax and non-tax collections came in lower than a year ago, while both government and capital spending expanded—pushing the monthly deficit to nearly double that of April 2025. At 3.62 trillion, the April deficit accounted for 21.4% of the full-year budgeted target, up sharply from 11.9% in FY26.

Also Read | Why India is getting fatter: Survey also reveals urban-rural dichotomy

While the figure is much higher than a year earlier, it is broadly in line with the 22.6% median for April between FY16 and FY25, according to Barclays economists. Keeping spending in check amid war-led pressures will be critical for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY27.

Baseline recalibration

India's industrial output grew 4.9% year-on-year in April, marking the debut of a revamped series with 2022-23 as the new base year, replacing the 2011-12 series. The updated framework incorporates a revised item basket, recalibrated sectoral weights, and a broader factory reporting base, better capturing the current structure of India's industrial economy.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

The new series suggests industrial activity, particularly manufacturing, expanded faster in FY24 and FY25 than previously estimated. That could pave the way for upward revisions to GDP data due later this week, according to economists at Icra Ltd. Average Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for FY26 has been revised up to 4.3% from 4.1% under the old series.

Momentum sustained

India’s manufacturing and services sectors remained firmly in expansion mode in May. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged up to 55.0 from 54.7 in April, supported by resilient domestic demand despite elevated input costs. While the reading was a three-month high and above the 50-point threshold separating expansion from contraction, it remained below the stronger levels seen earlier in the year.

Also Read | The clutches of Hormuz: India needs a carefully designed escape plan

Meanwhile, the services PMI rose to 59.8 in May, its highest reading in six months, driven by robust demand conditions, new client wins, and sustained improvements in new business intake. New orders placed with Indian service providers also expanded at their strongest pace in six months, reflecting broad-based momentum across the sector.

Numbers talk

12.5%: The tariff rate India is likely to face under new US proposals targeting imports from major trading partners over alleged forced-labour practices, with most countries facing at least 10%.

$2 billion: The value of military drones India is likely to order from domestic firms this year, in what would be its biggest such purchase, Reuters reported.

3.47x: The subscription rate achieved by the government's Offer for Sale in NHPC on Day 1, with investors responding strongly to the issue priced at 71 per share, an 8% discount to its previous close.

20.2%: The share of IndiGo's fleet owned or held under finance leases in Q4 FY26, up from 9.8% in Q2 FY25, as the airline hedges against rupee depreciation on dollar-denominated lease payments, showed a Mint analysis.

90,000: The number of new hires Reliance Industries may have cut in FY26 versus the prior year, as conglomerates pivot to AI upskilling and role redesign over workforce expansion.

Turbulence toll

India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 3.5% year-on-year in April, marking the third consecutive month of contraction, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The West Asia war has kept aviation turbine fuel prices elevated—a serious strain on airlines given that fuel accounts for 30-40% of operating costs, prompting them to raise fares.

The pressure is now reshaping capacity: Air India and IndiGo, which together command roughly 90% of the domestic market, have sharply cut scheduled flights for June and July, Reuters reported. To cushion the blow, the Centre on 3 June approved 10,000 crore for oil-marketing companies towards an ATF price stabilization fund.

Lavish aspirations

Urban Indians’ wedding aspirations and spending priorities vary widely across income groups. A Mint survey found that those earning above 1 lakh a month were more likely to favour lavish weddings, with 72% expressing support, compared with 66% among those earning less than 30,000 a month.

Their median expected wedding budget stood at 10 lakh, the highest across income groups, with nearly 32% comfortable spending over 20 lakh—significantly higher than the 2 lakh median among lower earners. This was the third part of a survey conducted in association with YouGov India and Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research, covering 10,022 adults across 207 towns and cities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: deficit concerns, IIP reset, India’s wedding dreams

The week in charts: deficit concerns, IIP reset, India’s wedding dreams

Manjul Paul
4 min read6 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April.
India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. (Pixabay)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India’s fiscal deficit getting off to a rocky start in April, to a revamped industrial output series pointing to possible GDP upgrades, manufacturing and services activity showing resilience, the West Asia war squeezing airline capacity, and a Mint survey showing how income shapes urban Indians’ wedding aspirations, here’s this week’s news in numbers.

From India’s fiscal deficit getting off to a rocky start in April, to a revamped industrial output series pointing to possible GDP upgrades, manufacturing and services activity showing resilience, the West Asia war squeezing airline capacity, and a Mint survey showing how income shapes urban Indians’ wedding aspirations, here’s this week’s news in numbers.

Slippery slope?

India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. Tax and non-tax collections came in lower than a year ago, while both government and capital spending expanded—pushing the monthly deficit to nearly double that of April 2025. At 3.62 trillion, the April deficit accounted for 21.4% of the full-year budgeted target, up sharply from 11.9% in FY26.

Slippery slope?

India’s fiscal numbers for FY27 got off to a rough start in April. Tax and non-tax collections came in lower than a year ago, while both government and capital spending expanded—pushing the monthly deficit to nearly double that of April 2025. At 3.62 trillion, the April deficit accounted for 21.4% of the full-year budgeted target, up sharply from 11.9% in FY26.

Also Read | Why India is getting fatter: Survey also reveals urban-rural dichotomy

While the figure is much higher than a year earlier, it is broadly in line with the 22.6% median for April between FY16 and FY25, according to Barclays economists. Keeping spending in check amid war-led pressures will be critical for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY27.

Baseline recalibration

India's industrial output grew 4.9% year-on-year in April, marking the debut of a revamped series with 2022-23 as the new base year, replacing the 2011-12 series. The updated framework incorporates a revised item basket, recalibrated sectoral weights, and a broader factory reporting base, better capturing the current structure of India's industrial economy.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

The new series suggests industrial activity, particularly manufacturing, expanded faster in FY24 and FY25 than previously estimated. That could pave the way for upward revisions to GDP data due later this week, according to economists at Icra Ltd. Average Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for FY26 has been revised up to 4.3% from 4.1% under the old series.

Momentum sustained

India’s manufacturing and services sectors remained firmly in expansion mode in May. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged up to 55.0 from 54.7 in April, supported by resilient domestic demand despite elevated input costs. While the reading was a three-month high and above the 50-point threshold separating expansion from contraction, it remained below the stronger levels seen earlier in the year.

Also Read | The clutches of Hormuz: India needs a carefully designed escape plan

Meanwhile, the services PMI rose to 59.8 in May, its highest reading in six months, driven by robust demand conditions, new client wins, and sustained improvements in new business intake. New orders placed with Indian service providers also expanded at their strongest pace in six months, reflecting broad-based momentum across the sector.

Numbers talk

12.5%: The tariff rate India is likely to face under new US proposals targeting imports from major trading partners over alleged forced-labour practices, with most countries facing at least 10%.

$2 billion: The value of military drones India is likely to order from domestic firms this year, in what would be its biggest such purchase, Reuters reported.

3.47x: The subscription rate achieved by the government's Offer for Sale in NHPC on Day 1, with investors responding strongly to the issue priced at 71 per share, an 8% discount to its previous close.

20.2%: The share of IndiGo's fleet owned or held under finance leases in Q4 FY26, up from 9.8% in Q2 FY25, as the airline hedges against rupee depreciation on dollar-denominated lease payments, showed a Mint analysis.

90,000: The number of new hires Reliance Industries may have cut in FY26 versus the prior year, as conglomerates pivot to AI upskilling and role redesign over workforce expansion.

Turbulence toll

India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 3.5% year-on-year in April, marking the third consecutive month of contraction, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The West Asia war has kept aviation turbine fuel prices elevated—a serious strain on airlines given that fuel accounts for 30-40% of operating costs, prompting them to raise fares.

The pressure is now reshaping capacity: Air India and IndiGo, which together command roughly 90% of the domestic market, have sharply cut scheduled flights for June and July, Reuters reported. To cushion the blow, the Centre on 3 June approved 10,000 crore for oil-marketing companies towards an ATF price stabilization fund.

Lavish aspirations

Urban Indians’ wedding aspirations and spending priorities vary widely across income groups. A Mint survey found that those earning above 1 lakh a month were more likely to favour lavish weddings, with 72% expressing support, compared with 66% among those earning less than 30,000 a month.

Their median expected wedding budget stood at 10 lakh, the highest across income groups, with nearly 32% comfortable spending over 20 lakh—significantly higher than the 2 lakh median among lower earners. This was the third part of a survey conducted in association with YouGov India and Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research, covering 10,022 adults across 207 towns and cities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: deficit concerns, IIP reset, India’s wedding dreams
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