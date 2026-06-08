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How the government hit its FY26 deficit target despite a subsidy surge

Rupanjal Chauhan
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 09:56 AM IST
The fertilizer subsidy bill rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.1 trillion, exceeding revised estimates and reaching its highest level since the Ukraine war-driven spike in FY23. (Mint)
The fertilizer subsidy bill rose to ₹2.1 trillion, exceeding revised estimates and reaching its highest level since the Ukraine war-driven spike in FY23. (Mint)
Summary

Higher subsidies and lower receipts complicated the Centre's fiscal math in FY26. Yet, it met its deficit target for FY26. Mint breaks down the math.

Gift this article

The Centre capped the fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26, meeting its post-pandemic fiscal consolidation goal. While this suggests the government is committed towards fiscal discipline, the math behind the achievement reveals a worrying trend—sharp cuts in expenditure, while the subsidy bill shot up amid the West Asia war.

The Centre capped the fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26, meeting its post-pandemic fiscal consolidation goal. While this suggests the government is committed towards fiscal discipline, the math behind the achievement reveals a worrying trend—sharp cuts in expenditure, while the subsidy bill shot up amid the West Asia war.

Swelling subsidy

One of the biggest pressures from the West Asia war was the fertilizer subsidy bill. With just one month of the war’s impact, the government’s FY26 subsidy bill reached 113% of the revised estimate, complicating the fiscal math. At 2.1 trillion, this was also the highest fertilizer subsidy since the initial impact of the Ukraine war in FY23, underlining India’s high exposure to global fertilizer prices and the burden on the government as it protects farmers from the risks.

Swelling subsidy

One of the biggest pressures from the West Asia war was the fertilizer subsidy bill. With just one month of the war’s impact, the government’s FY26 subsidy bill reached 113% of the revised estimate, complicating the fiscal math. At 2.1 trillion, this was also the highest fertilizer subsidy since the initial impact of the Ukraine war in FY23, underlining India’s high exposure to global fertilizer prices and the burden on the government as it protects farmers from the risks.

Yet, the additional burden of 377 billion (or 0.1% of GDP) did not impact the government's fiscal discipline. The answer lies in sharp ministry-wise cuts and a sombre capital expenditure.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

Capex curb

After an aggressive push for growth through capital expenditure in the past pandemic period, the government had already started setting lower increases. As per the revised estimate, capex was expected to grow just 4.2% year-on-year in FY26 to 11 trillion (revised down from budgeted 11.2 trillion). However, this was also missed by the end of the year. The government managed only 10.7 trillion, recording a mere 1.6% growth, and meeting only 97.6% of the revised aim.

To be sure, achieving 10 trillion-plus capex is still huge, but the tapering suggests the government’s tight finances. After achieving a capex of 3.3% of GDP in FY24 and FY25, the government managed only 3.1% in FY26.

Broad cuts

The government has been managing its finances by cutting expenditure of several ministries by the end of the year. An earlier analysis by Mint showed that between FY23 and FY25, 12-13% of ministries spent less than 50% of their allotted funds, compared with just 2-3% on average in the decade preceding the pandemic. This was also visible in FY26, with nearly 30 ministries undershooting their budgeted estimates by 10% or more.

Despite sharp cuts in revised estimates, several key ministries like housing and urban affairs, women and child development, science and technology, and minority affairs, among others, struggled to meet their revised estimates. This opened up the fiscal space needed to finance higher subsidy bill.

Dividend drive

In the past few years, the government has been managing its tight finances through higher dividend payouts, particularly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This was again the case in FY26 as transfers in form of dividends and profits came in at 101% of the revised estimate at 3.8 trillion ( 2.9 trillion from the RBI).

Also Read | Reform GST to fix its weakest link—its chain of input tax credit

This helped soften the blow on the tax side, which has been struggling due to rate rejig in income tax and goods and services tax (GST). Gross tax collections missed the revised aim by 1.3% and were only 94% of the budgeted aim. Income tax, in particular, was hit, reaching only 90.2% of the revised aim.

Cloudy outlook

While the government met its fiscal deficit target in FY26, economists still see fiscal slippage in FY27, particularly due to pressures from the West Asia war. The government started the year with stretched finances, with revenue deficit already reaching 30.8% of the budgeted estimates and fiscal deficit touching 21.4% in just one month. This was driven by a mix of lower revenue momentum as well as higher expenditure drive.

“While there is likely an element of front-loading in this data with the government trying to firefight the macro implications of the prolonged West Asia conflict, this poses early risks to our base view that the fiscal deficit target for FY27 will be met,” Barclays noted in a note last week.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform
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Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

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Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyHow the government hit its FY26 deficit target despite a subsidy surge

How the government hit its FY26 deficit target despite a subsidy surge

Rupanjal Chauhan
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 09:56 AM IST
The fertilizer subsidy bill rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.1 trillion, exceeding revised estimates and reaching its highest level since the Ukraine war-driven spike in FY23. (Mint)
The fertilizer subsidy bill rose to ₹2.1 trillion, exceeding revised estimates and reaching its highest level since the Ukraine war-driven spike in FY23. (Mint)
Summary

Higher subsidies and lower receipts complicated the Centre's fiscal math in FY26. Yet, it met its deficit target for FY26. Mint breaks down the math.

Gift this article

The Centre capped the fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26, meeting its post-pandemic fiscal consolidation goal. While this suggests the government is committed towards fiscal discipline, the math behind the achievement reveals a worrying trend—sharp cuts in expenditure, while the subsidy bill shot up amid the West Asia war.

The Centre capped the fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26, meeting its post-pandemic fiscal consolidation goal. While this suggests the government is committed towards fiscal discipline, the math behind the achievement reveals a worrying trend—sharp cuts in expenditure, while the subsidy bill shot up amid the West Asia war.

Swelling subsidy

One of the biggest pressures from the West Asia war was the fertilizer subsidy bill. With just one month of the war’s impact, the government’s FY26 subsidy bill reached 113% of the revised estimate, complicating the fiscal math. At 2.1 trillion, this was also the highest fertilizer subsidy since the initial impact of the Ukraine war in FY23, underlining India’s high exposure to global fertilizer prices and the burden on the government as it protects farmers from the risks.

Swelling subsidy

One of the biggest pressures from the West Asia war was the fertilizer subsidy bill. With just one month of the war’s impact, the government’s FY26 subsidy bill reached 113% of the revised estimate, complicating the fiscal math. At 2.1 trillion, this was also the highest fertilizer subsidy since the initial impact of the Ukraine war in FY23, underlining India’s high exposure to global fertilizer prices and the burden on the government as it protects farmers from the risks.

Yet, the additional burden of 377 billion (or 0.1% of GDP) did not impact the government's fiscal discipline. The answer lies in sharp ministry-wise cuts and a sombre capital expenditure.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

Capex curb

After an aggressive push for growth through capital expenditure in the past pandemic period, the government had already started setting lower increases. As per the revised estimate, capex was expected to grow just 4.2% year-on-year in FY26 to 11 trillion (revised down from budgeted 11.2 trillion). However, this was also missed by the end of the year. The government managed only 10.7 trillion, recording a mere 1.6% growth, and meeting only 97.6% of the revised aim.

To be sure, achieving 10 trillion-plus capex is still huge, but the tapering suggests the government’s tight finances. After achieving a capex of 3.3% of GDP in FY24 and FY25, the government managed only 3.1% in FY26.

Broad cuts

The government has been managing its finances by cutting expenditure of several ministries by the end of the year. An earlier analysis by Mint showed that between FY23 and FY25, 12-13% of ministries spent less than 50% of their allotted funds, compared with just 2-3% on average in the decade preceding the pandemic. This was also visible in FY26, with nearly 30 ministries undershooting their budgeted estimates by 10% or more.

Despite sharp cuts in revised estimates, several key ministries like housing and urban affairs, women and child development, science and technology, and minority affairs, among others, struggled to meet their revised estimates. This opened up the fiscal space needed to finance higher subsidy bill.

Dividend drive

In the past few years, the government has been managing its tight finances through higher dividend payouts, particularly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This was again the case in FY26 as transfers in form of dividends and profits came in at 101% of the revised estimate at 3.8 trillion ( 2.9 trillion from the RBI).

Also Read | Reform GST to fix its weakest link—its chain of input tax credit

This helped soften the blow on the tax side, which has been struggling due to rate rejig in income tax and goods and services tax (GST). Gross tax collections missed the revised aim by 1.3% and were only 94% of the budgeted aim. Income tax, in particular, was hit, reaching only 90.2% of the revised aim.

Cloudy outlook

While the government met its fiscal deficit target in FY26, economists still see fiscal slippage in FY27, particularly due to pressures from the West Asia war. The government started the year with stretched finances, with revenue deficit already reaching 30.8% of the budgeted estimates and fiscal deficit touching 21.4% in just one month. This was driven by a mix of lower revenue momentum as well as higher expenditure drive.

“While there is likely an element of front-loading in this data with the government trying to firefight the macro implications of the prolonged West Asia conflict, this poses early risks to our base view that the fiscal deficit target for FY27 will be met,” Barclays noted in a note last week.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyHow the government hit its FY26 deficit target despite a subsidy surge
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