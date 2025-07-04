India flexes muscle, asserts control in trade talks with US: ‘Discussion on our terms,’ says Piyush Goyal

As Indian and US officials work to finalise a trade deal ahead of the US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff deadline on July 9, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India negotiates based on its own terms, focusing on national interest and mutual benefit.

Speaking on the trade deal, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI, “India discusses on its own terms and we never make a trade deal based on a timeline; when the deal is good, fully matured, and in the national interest, then we accept it.”