Focus on domestic economy as India buffeted by headwinds, says senior official

India remains focused on domestic economic growth even as it responds to geopolitical headwinds like the Iran war that has raised crude oil prices globally and the country ’s import bill, said a top central government functionary, requesting anonymity.
“While the war in West Asia is beyond our control, we can’t ignore the domestic economy and remain focused on boosting growth,” the official said. “Our economic fundamentals remain the same as has been reflected by the latest goods and services tax (GST) collection numbers that remain robust.”
The Centre and states together collected ₹1.94 trillion in gross GST revenue before adjusting for refunds in May. Collections were 3.2% higher than the ₹1.88 trillion in the same month last year.
This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) widening overseas investors’ access to government securities (G-Secs), easing investment restrictions for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and backing tax exemptions on sovereign bond investments to attract stable, long-term global capital.