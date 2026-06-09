Focus on domestic economy as India buffeted by headwinds, says senior official

India remains focused on domestic economic growth even as it responds to geopolitical headwinds like the Iran war that has raised crude oil prices globally and the country ’s import bill, said a top central government functionary, requesting anonymity.
India remains focused on domestic economic growth even as it responds to geopolitical headwinds like the Iran war that has raised crude oil prices globally and the country ’s import bill, said a top central government functionary, requesting anonymity.
“While the war in West Asia is beyond our control, we can’t ignore the domestic economy and remain focused on boosting growth,” the official said. “Our economic fundamentals remain the same as has been reflected by the latest goods and services tax (GST) collection numbers that remain robust.”
“While the war in West Asia is beyond our control, we can’t ignore the domestic economy and remain focused on boosting growth,” the official said. “Our economic fundamentals remain the same as has been reflected by the latest goods and services tax (GST) collection numbers that remain robust.”
The Centre and states together collected ₹1.94 trillion in gross GST revenue before adjusting for refunds in May. Collections were 3.2% higher than the ₹1.88 trillion in the same month last year.
This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) widening overseas investors’ access to government securities (G-Secs), easing investment restrictions for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and backing tax exemptions on sovereign bond investments to attract stable, long-term global capital.
Among key steps announced after its monetary policy commitee meeting on Friday, the RBI expanded the universe of securities eligible under the fully accessible route (FAR) to include all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities. The government also made sovereign green bonds eligible under the FAR framework.
Bankers expect this to result in inflows of $35-45 billion helped by the inclusion of G-Secs in major global bond indices.
Eyes on crude as Iran, Israel say halt strikes
The central bank also kept the repo rate—the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks when there is a shortage of funds—unchanged at 5.25%.
The RBI on Monday said that India’s current account surplus was at $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the final quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP, a year earlier.
“We also need to keep a close watch on how the crude oil prices behave,” the functionary cautioned.
Crude oil prices have been highly volatile since the West Asia war began on 28 February. The benchmark Brent crude touched a four-year high of about $126.41 on 30 April, compared to the pre-war levels of around $70 per barrel.
On Monday, Israel and Iran announced a halt in the attacks after an appeal from US president Donald Trump, which could ease oil prices.
Brent is currently around $95 a barrel. This is important for India, the world’s third-largest oil buyer, which imports around 90% of its oil requirement, accounting for about a quarter of the country’s import bill of around $123 billion. A $1 per barrel increase for a year leads to an increase of around ₹18,000 crore in the country’s total import bill.
Experts say the government should stay the course.
“The elimination of taxes on government debt securities…and the changes with respect to foreign investment announced by the RBI, will help make a more compelling case for the inclusion of Indian government debt securities in global bond indices. It is imperative to ‘stay the course’ on these reforms, as foreign investors tend to look for long-term trends in such policy matters,” said Nehal Sampat, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co Llp, in a statement.
These reform measures come in the backdrop of Indian economy growing 7.8% in the January-March period of fiscal year 2026, easing from an upwardly revised 8% in the previous quarter and taking full-year growth to 7.7%, provisional government data showed on Friday. The economy had grown 7.1% in 2024-25.