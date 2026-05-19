India not looking at a cut in capital gains tax for FPIs: Official

The 2026 midterm elections in the US is scheduled for 3 November. Held every four years, the midterms get their name from the fact that they occur in the middle of a presidential term and are generally seen as a referendum on the sitting president. In 22 midterm elections from 1934 through 2018, the party controlling the White House lost, on average, 28 seats in the House of Representatives and four seats in the Senate. On only two occasions in this period, the president’s party gained seats in both the House and the Senate. The Democratic Party fared slightly better than average in the 2022 midterms.