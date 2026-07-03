India, France discuss expanding cooperation in critical minerals, rapid rail

India and France on Friday discussed expanding cooperation across critical minerals, economic security, cross-investments, high-speed rail, and financial sector linkages, as the two nations seek to deepen strategic and economic ties.

Co-chairing the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in Aix-en-Provence, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her French counterpart Roland Lescure explored greater alignment of their positions at multilateral economic forums, including the G20 and the Paris Club, in the context of India's association with France's G7 presidency. The two ministers also exchanged views on global economic outlook.

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The dialogue marked the resumption of high-level exchanges on international economic outlook, bilateral cooperation and outcome-oriented solutions as economic ties between the two countries deepen under the broader framework of the special global strategic partnership, the finance ministry said in a statement.

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The meeting follows the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit to India in February 2026 to hold the Economic and Financial Dialogue this year.

India and France also discussed potential areas of bilateral cooperation, including the rollout of their partnership on critical minerals as part of broader discussions on policies related to economic sovereignty and security.

They also explored ways to increase cross-investments and opportunities in the high-speed railway sector following the signing of the declaration of intent on railways.

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The two ministers further discussed proposals to strengthen financial sector linkages between India and France.

The ministers also acknowledged the French Development Agency’s contribution to India’s economic development and welcomed prospects for future collaboration.

According to the finance ministry, both ministers agreed to use the Economic and Financial Dialogue as the principal platform for addressing economic, financial, technological, investment and trade matters between India and France. They also agreed to explore the possibility of holding the next edition of the dialogue in 2027.

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Bilateral trade between India and France reached a new peak of approximately $15.15 billion (around €12.67 billion) in FY 2024-25, with Indian exports to France surpassing $8 billion (roughly €6.67 billion) and imports at about $7.19 billion, resulting in a trade surplus for India.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.