New template for trade deals: Govt to focus on tariffs, non-tariff barriers to clinch early agreements
SummaryThis shift in the policy landscape is seen as a response to the growing trend of countries announcing one tariff measure after another.
New Delhi: In a major strategic shift, India is moving away from negotiating full-fledged free trade agreements (FTAs) and instead opting for short-term, limited-scope trade deals with several countries, including the UK and New Zealand, said two people familiar with the matter.