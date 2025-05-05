"This is a practical approach. At the same time, we should be careful not to leave issues of our core interest to be addressed later. In the case of Asean (grouping of South-east Asian nations), we first finalized the agreement in respect of merchandise trade, and then we entered negotiations on services. Our perceived advantage was in services, but having finalized the goods deal earlier, we lost a bit of negotiating leverage while adopting the sequential approach. We should draw appropriate lessons from this experience," said Abhijit Das, former head of the Centre for WTO Studies, New Delhi.