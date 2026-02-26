In a sweeping change that will impact nearly five million food businesses in India, the country's food regulator plans to tighten food safety compliance norms by mandating daily production and storage records to be maintained by such units.
FSSAI to make daily records mandatory for food businesses, MSMEs to bear brunt of new norm
SummaryThe proposed move would strengthen enforcement and monitoring, allowing authorities to track the movement and handling of food products more effectively and to respond faster to contamination, recalls, or food safety violations. India to mandate daily records for food businesses, FSSAI tells WTO.
