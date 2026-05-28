How much ethanol can your car handle? You may get to choose soon at a fuel station

Fuel stations may soon offer a supermarket-style choice of petrol, with multiple ethanol-blended variants that customers can choose depending on their vehicle compatibility, two people aware of the development said.
The government has advised state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, as well as privately owned Jio-bp Mobility, Nayara Energy and Shell to begin work on dispensing infrastructure for E20, E22, E25 and E30 fuels, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. This comes after recent Bureau of Indian Standards norms for new ethanol blends, and the government's April proposal to allow fully ethanol-powered vehicles.
The rollout will involve investment in separate dispensing infrastructure, storage systems, blending controls and fuel quality monitoring mechanisms, one of the two people said. “Information on ethanol-blended petrol sold at fuel stations will have to be displayed clearly on dispensing pumps so that consumers can easily identify the fuel they are buying. Retail outlets will have to label the different variants," the person added.