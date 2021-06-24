India FY22 growth seen at 9.5%, depleted household savings to slow recovery: S&P

S&P expects monetary and fiscal policies will remain accommodative but does not expect new stimulus to be forthcoming. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to focus its policy efforts on quantity channels rather than interest rate changes. Inflation is now running hot at above 6%, the upper end of the central bank target range, meaning the RBI has no room to cut interest rates. Fiscal policy is constrained by limited policy space, particularly because the budget for fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2022), which was decided before the second COVID-19 wave, had already targeted a large general government deficit of 9.5% of GDP (for FY21)," it added.