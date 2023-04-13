India FY23 exports defy global turmoil to hit record high5 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
At the same time, goods imports rose over 16% to touch $714 billion, widening the goods trade deficit to highest ever mark of $267 billion against the previous year’s $191 billion.
NEW DELHI : In a year of uncertainties worldwide, India exported a record $447 billion worth of goods in FY23, up about 6% from the previous year, commerce ministry data showed. However, goods exports in March 2023 slipped to $38.38 billion compared to $44.57 billion during the previous year, registering a 13% fall. At the same time, goods imports rose over 16% to touch $714 billion, widening the goods trade deficit to highest ever mark of $267 billion against the previous year’s $191 billion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×