India FY23 exports defy global turmoil to hit record high

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said India has managed to cross last year’s export numbers despite global headwinds.“The decline in Chinese imports is because we have been focusing on the sector from where there has been a large number of imports, particularly from the electronic sector. There was a large number of imports coming from China. We are building our competitive advantage. We are also working on reducing dependence on China and diversification of our value chain so that import dependence on particular countries can decline. Similarly, we are trying to diversify our exports," an official stated.