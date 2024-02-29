India's economy to grow at a pacier 7.6% in FY24
India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December-ended quarter, far ahead of expectations and at its fastest in six quarters
New Delhi: The Indian economy will likely grow at 7.6% in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), fuelled by robust investments in manufacturing and a marginal improvement in trade dynamics. This projection, by the statistics ministry in its second advance estimate, comes despite expectations of slower growth in consumer spending and government expenditure.