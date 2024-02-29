India's economy to grow at a pacier 7.6% in FY24

New Delhi: The Indian economy will likely grow at 7.6% in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), fuelled by robust investments in manufacturing and a marginal improvement in trade dynamics. This projection, by the statistics ministry in its second advance estimate, comes despite expectations of slower growth in consumer spending and government expenditure.

In January, the ministry had forecast a growth rate of 7.3% for the current fiscal year.

India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December-ended quarter, far ahead of expectations, propelled by robust growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors, government data showed Thursday. Asia's third-largest economy was expected to grow 6.6% during the three months to December, slower than the 7.6% pace of the preceding July-September quarter.

The latest estimates suggest that gross fixed capital formation, indicative of investments in fixed assets, is expected to rise by 10.2% this year, nearly at the level projected in the January estimate. However, growth in both household consumption and government spending is now seen at only 3% for the year, a downgrade from earlier estimates of 4.4% and 4%, respectively.

Notably, the second advance estimate has forecast a slight decrease in imports, in rupee terms, and a modest boost in exports compared to January's expectations, mitigating the impact of negative net exports. Exports are now predicted to increase 1.5% in rupee terms from the previous year, while imports may see a 10.9% annual growth, refining the earlier forecast of 1.39% growth in exports and 13.1% in imports.

“We have to recognize that almost all growth will have to be driven by domestic factors. Domestic growth has to be strong enough to overcome the negative impact of the negative contribution of net exports," said EY chief policy adviser DK Srivastava.

If private investment and India’s net exports improve, that could add some more momentum to the growth, said Srivastava.

"Given that private consumption and government consumption growth are somewhat weak, growth in India is being driven almost entirely by domestic growth. There also, mostly it is government and public sector investment growth," Srivastava added.

Nominal GDP is expected to grow at 9.1% this fiscal year ending 31 March 2024.

The latest forecast comes a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its growth estimate to 7% for the current fiscal year, from 6.5%, on the back of robust expansion in the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!