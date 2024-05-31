India’s GDP blitz at 8.2% in FY24

The Indian economy expanded at a blistering 7.8% in the three months through March, surpassing expectations and pushing up the growth rate for fiscal year 2024 to 8.2%, according to official data released on Friday.

This robust expansion was propelled by significant gains in the manufacturing, construction, mining, and services sectors.

The strong showing also led to India retaining its crown as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The March quarter (Q4) growth figure is higher than the revised 6.2% recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY23. A Mint poll of 20 economists had thrown up a median of 7.0%, a decrease from 8.4% in the preceding quarter.

Consistent strong growth across all quarters, with three out of four quarters achieving growth rates above 8%, was expected to push growth to 7.9% in FY24, up from 7.0% the previous year, as per estimates of 19 economists.

In the December quarter of FY24, the Indian economy had surged, surpassing expectations, registering a revised growth rate of 8.6%, which dispelled concerns of a potential slowdown. This surge was driven by strong outputs in the manufacturing, electricity, and construction sectors, prompting the statistics ministry to adjust its growth projection for FY24 to 7.6%.

Additionally, the GDP growth figures for the first two quarters of FY24 were adjusted upwards to 8.2% and 8.1%, respectively. Revised growth figures for FY23 were reported as 12.8% in Q1, 5.5% in Q2, 4.3% in Q3, and 6.2% in Q4. Throughout FY24, the Gross Value Added (GVA)—which measures the value of goods and services produced in the economy—rose to 7.2%%, up from 6.7% the previous year. The first two quarters of FY24 witnessed GDP growth rates of 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initially set the growth estimate at 7% for FY24, projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are more optimistic at 7.8%.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, however, has indicated that the actual growth figure could approach 8%.

A notable aspect of the latest data is the slight improvement in exports over the projections from last year, helping mitigate the impact of negative net exports.

Exports rose 2.62% in rupee terms this fiscal year compared to the previous period, while imports rose by 10.95% annually, according to the latest figures.

Sectoral contributions Contributions to FY24's economic growth came from the mining, manufacturing, construction, and services sectors. Notably, manufacturing output surged by 9.9% in FY24, a robust gain considering the sector's contraction of over 2% in FY23.

Agricultural output also showed resilience, growing by 1.4% in FY24 despite erratic monsoon patterns, which was higher than the 0.7% growth projected in February. The sectors of agriculture, forestry, livestock, and fishing collectively achieved a production value of ₹23.05 trillion during FY24, marking an annual increase of 1.45%.

Growth in the mining, construction, and services sectors was recorded at 7.1%, 9.9%, and 7.8%, respectively, during FY24.

“It is essentially a continuation of the trends from Q3. The GDP numbers have once again exceeded consensus expectations. The substantial difference of 150 basis points between GDP and GVA is largely due to subsidies,” said Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro Ltd.