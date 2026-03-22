Govt codifies fabric, stitching, and colour standards for shirts, trousers

This assumes significance as India is a major exporter of shirts, with outbound shipments of men’s and boys’ shirts rising from $1.06 billion in FY24 to $1.08 billion in FY25, while exports of women’s shirts increased from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion during the same period. Despite this, the new standards are unlikely to alter export volumes, as manufacturers will continue to follow the sizing and specification norms of importing countries, while ensuring compliance with BIS requirements for the domestic market.