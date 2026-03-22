New Delhi: From the everyday shirts and pants worn by millions, the government has introduced a new set of quality norms to bring long-overdue uniformity to a segment that has largely operated without common benchmarks.
Govt codifies fabric, stitching, and colour standards for shirts, trousers
SummaryThe government's move is part of a broader push to expand India’s quality infrastructure across both mass-market apparel and technical textiles, in line with India’s focus on improving manufacturing competitiveness and product reliability.
New Delhi: From the everyday shirts and pants worn by millions, the government has introduced a new set of quality norms to bring long-overdue uniformity to a segment that has largely operated without common benchmarks.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More