Core sector growth at 2% in July as rains curb energy, mining output

New Delhi: India's cooling demand for energy amid robust monsoon rains led to a contraction of output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products in July, limiting the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of the country's eight infrastructure industries to a modest 2%, official data showed on Wednesday. However, the growth in cement and steel production was strong due to perked up construction activity.

The output of the core industries had expanded by 2.2% in June and 1.6% in April-July, as against a 6.3% growth a year ago.

Cement output grew 11.7%, while steel expanded 12.8% in July, according to data from the commerce and industry ministry. The eight core industries, which also include fertilizers and electricity, have 40% weight in the items included in index of industrial production (IIP). Industry in general accounts for about a quarter of India’s gross domestic product.

The data showed that the country's crude oil production has been contracting since January, while natural gas production has been declining since July last year. Coal output has been in the negative zone for the last two months amid heavy monsoon rains—with the latest contraction in output being the steepest since June 2020. Refinery products also saw a marginal contraction during the reporting month.

Experts said strong capital expenditure by the central and state governments is likely to have supported the demand for construction inputs in July.

Ratings agency Icra Ltd sees India's IIP growth at 1.5-2.5% in July. The IIP data will be released on 28 August.

“The low growth in infrastructure sector output is expected to keep the IIP growth at around 2% year-on-year in July 2025,” said Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings and Research.

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in an analysis that a major pick-up in private investment in infrastructure is yet to be seen, while the government continues to dominate the push for investments in the sector.

The contraction in output of crude oil, natural gas and refinery products signals weak demand and stable global prices. “This is also indicative of slowing consumption of end products like petrol and diesel, which can be partly explained by the growing importance of electric vehicles, especially in the passenger car segment,” said BoB chief economist Madan Sabnavis.

The sluggish core sector data comes at a time policy makers are exploring ways to accelerate India’s economic growth on a sustained basis to fast-track the country's journey to a developed economy.

The Reserve Bank of India expects the country's GDP to expand by 6.5% in the current financial year (6.7% in the September quarter). However, the external sector, especially exports to the US, faces significant uncertainty due to the 50% tariffs India's exports face in the world's largest market.