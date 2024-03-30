India GDP expected to grow 8% and above in March quarter and FY24, says FM Sitharaman
The government is working closely with the RBI to keep inflation, especially food inflation, within acceptable limits, the finance minister said
MUMBAI : The Indian economy is expected to grow at 8% or above in the last quarter of the current financial year, leading to an equivalent growth for the whole of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message