India GDP grows 7.8%, but PM Modi urges less gold purchase, foreign travel: Does it help the economy? Expert weighs in

India's economy grew 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, beating expectations despite higher oil prices and global supply-chain disruptions. At the same time, the government has renewed its call for Indians to curb non-essential foreign travel, overseas weddings and gold purchases, bringing attention to how household spending affects the wider economy.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the appeal on September 1 in a video posted on Instagram from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, linking domestic spending choices with India's goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

"Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either."

India GDP growth reaches 7.8% in Q1 FY27 Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that real GDP stood at ₹81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹75.46 lakh crore a year earlier.

The 7.8% expansion exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's projection of around 7% and followed revised growth of 8.6% in the previous quarter. The strong performance came despite external pressures, including oil price volatility and disruptions to global supply chains.

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The latest figures have also brought renewed attention to the composition of India's economic activity and the way household spending contributes to growth.

Why gold matters to India's economy Gold has a distinctive role in the Indian economy. It is widely held as jewellery, savings and an investment, making it an important component of household wealth.

At the same time, India imports most of the gold it consumes. Strong demand therefore results in an outflow of foreign exchange and can affect the country's external balance.

This is why policymakers have periodically encouraged households to avoid unnecessary gold purchases and instead consider domestic financial assets and other forms of investment.

But gold has another connection to GDP that makes the issue more complicated.

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Gold purchases can also lift GDP Gold does not simply represent money leaving the country. In national accounting, purchases of valuables such as gold can contribute to measured economic activity.

Economists have previously highlighted periods when a surge in gold buying contributed to headline GDP growth without necessarily generating productive investment.

In 2015, for instance, estimates suggested that India's growth rate would have been 6.34% rather than 7.4% if spending on valuables and discrepancies were excluded. Gold-related expenditure had risen 45% year on year during that quarter.

The distinction is important. A purchase can contribute to measured economic activity while doing little to expand the economy's productive capacity.

Foreign travel adds another spending challenge Overseas holidays and weddings present a different version of the same issue. Money spent on hotels, venues, travel and other services abroad represents consumption by Indian residents but does not directly generate demand for businesses operating within India.

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Encouraging consumers to spend that money domestically is therefore part of the broader swadeshi and self-reliance push.

However, the appeal is aimed at changing consumer behaviour rather than introducing a new restriction on foreign travel or overseas weddings.

Does the math actually add up? Oil imports and volatile capital flows remain bigger swing factors for India's external balance — foreign portfolio investors have pulled nearly $30 billion out of Indian equities in 2026. But, economic expert, Dr Sujan Hajra says gold and travel spending is still "far too large to dismiss as macroeconomically insignificant," and doubts the timing of the appeal, a day after the GDP print, is coincidental.

The backdrop: forex reserves slipped from about $728 billion in February 2026 to around $691 billion by May, as an Iran-linked oil spike pushed Brent toward $105 a barrel, with the current account deficit estimated near $84 billion for the year.

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India imported roughly 721 tonnes of gold worth nearly $72 billion in FY26, a record value driven by prices, not volumes. Travel adds another large bill: with airfares included, Dr Hajra puts the total at $47-50 billion ( ₹4-4.5 lakh crore) for about 33 million outbound travellers in 2025.

Together, the two amount to "something approaching $120 billion of annual forex demand — in the same broad range as India's entire oil import bill." A 10% moderation could cut forex demand by about $12 billion, roughly 0.3% of GDP — not enough to alter India's growth trajectory, Dr Hajra says, "but meaningful for the current account and the rupee."

Where does redirected spending actually go? If households skip the gold and the trip, does the money disappear? "In most plausible cases it does not," says Dr Hajra.

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Travel is the clearest case: shifted to domestic tourism, "the spending still happens — it just goes to Indian airlines, hotels, restaurants, taxis and retail instead," cutting forex leakage while lifting domestic demand and jobs.

Gold works differently, since it is as much saving as consumption. Redirected into deposits, mutual funds, equities or bonds, "national saving doesn't decline — its composition changes," with money once idle as $72 billion of gold instead financing businesses, housing and infrastructure.

Dr Hajra doesn't overstate this: some money will go to other consumption, some will simply be saved — but even bank deposits get intermediated into credit. He also rejects reading the appeal as austerity, noting it was paired with a "wed in India" push rather than a call to spend less. The real argument, he says, is about "changing the composition of household expenditure and saving... toward domestic consumption and financial savings."

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The bigger question behind India's 7.8% growth The debate is ultimately less about whether Indians should buy gold or travel abroad and more about where economic demand is being directed.

India's 7.8% quarterly growth shows strong economic momentum. But policymakers are also seeking to ensure that rising household purchasing power supports domestic production, investment and employment rather than increasing demand for imported goods and overseas services.

That creates a broader question for India's growth story: as incomes rise, can a greater share of consumption be channelled towards activities that strengthen domestic productive capacity while reducing pressure on the country's external finances?

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.