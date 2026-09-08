Why India’s 7.8% GDP growth isn’t enough to celebrate

India’s 7.8% June-quarter growth rate was celebrated by the government but met with scepticism from opposition parties and critics. Technical base-year revisions aside, the doubt is fuelled by India’s “high growth” story arguably not mirroring the lived reality for many people in the country.
Two factors drive the disconnect: first, the belief that recording 7-8% growth sporadically is celebration-worthy; and second, gross domestic product (GDP) growth may have decoupled from human welfare as inequality rises and economic expansion becomes more capital-intensive.