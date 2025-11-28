India’s GDP growth surges to six-quarter high of 8.2%, beats expectations

The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth rate of 8.2% in the second quarter of the current financial year, buoyed by strong manufacturing and consumption growth, the ministry of statistics & programme implementation said on Friday.

A statistical effect of low base and low inflation also helped in pushing growth during the quarter. The July-September growth is way above the 7.2% growth forecast by 15 economists in a Mint poll. The economists projected GDP growth in the range of 7% to 7.7% in Q2. This is also significantly higher than the latest projection of 7% for the quarter by the Reserve Bank of India.



With growth surpassing RBI's forecast by over 1 percentage point, marking resilience in the economy despite tariff-related uncertainty, the RBI may find it tougher to deliver a rate cut in the December policy meeting, even as economists widely anticipate a 25-basis-point easing.

GDP growth had slowed to 5.6% in the same quarter last year. The economy expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of FY26 and 7.4% in Q4 of FY25.

RBI's forecasts The RBI has projected growth of 6.8% for the full year, 6.4% for Q3 and 6.2% for Q4. The significant upside surprise in Q2 GDP growth may prompt the central bank to revise its forecast upwards at the next meeting scheduled for 3-5 December, even if it retains the H2 growth forecasts.

Beyond statistical effects, high-frequency indicators showed improved growth momentum even before the GST rate cuts kicked in from 22 September.