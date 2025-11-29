The week in charts: GDP surprise, emerging markets rankings, informal jobs
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India’s GDP growth beating all estimates to record a six-quarter high growth of 8.2% in the second quarter of the current financial year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reclassifying India’s forex regime, India falling behind in emerging markets rankings, the government’s push to make India self-reliant in rare earths, and massive investments in data centres—here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
Strong surge