The week in charts: GDP surprise, emerging markets rankings, informal jobs

Numbers talk

₹7,280 crore: The outlay for scheme aimed at promoting the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday. Amid China’s stronghold, the scheme aims to make India self-reliant in rare earth magnet manufacturing in the next three to four years. $13.5 billion: The amount Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) joint venture and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will invest on building data centres, which are in high demand due to increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This pushes total investment announcements into data centres this year to nearly $60 billion, Mint reported.