After Moody's, now S&P and Fitch raise their India growth forecasts

Global rating agencies S&P and Fitch have raised their economic expansion forecasts for India by 40 basis points (bps) and 50 basis points, respectively, for the current fiscal year through March 2027, citing higher-than-expected growth in the June quarter.

The agencies, however, projected growth to moderate, especially in the second half of the fiscal year, from the June quarter's robust 7.8% and inflationary pressure to mount in the wake of the West Asia war and below-par monsoon rains. This could lead the Reserve bank of India (RBI) to raise the interest rates, they said in separate statements.

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Still, the projected growth rates keep India as the fastest-growing major economy amid the global turmoil.

While S&P has revised up its FY27 India growth forecast to 7% from the previously-reported 6.6%, Fitch has raised it to 6.9% from 6.4%, both joining their peer Moody's, which raised its projection last week to 7% from 6%.

"That said, we expect growth to ease in the second half of the fiscal year as the tailwinds from general sales tax (goods and services tax) rationalization and income tax cuts diminish. Weather-related risks warrant close monitoring," S&P said.

Cumulative rains were 15% below normal until 9 September in the current monsoon season, S&P said, adding farm output and food inflation remain key variables to watch.

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Fitch expects growth to moderate over the rest of the financial year. It cited a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services in the purchasing managers' index, impact of below-normal monsoon rains on growth in farm and rural demand and rising inflation that, it said, will constrain real incomes and consumer dynamics.

However, it expected private investment prospects to look more buoyant, projecting a more than 10% rise this fiscal year. As for FY28, Fitch projected growth to settle at 6.5%, as the energy price shock unwinds, with consumer spending and investment driving growth. It expects growth to touch 6.5% in FY29 as well.

Interest rate hike S&P expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points this fiscal to 5.5%, flagging persistent inflationary pressures in times of high growth, an unresolved conflict in West Asia, and weather-related risks. Fitch reckons the RBI could raise the interest rate by 25 basis points in the next monetary policy committee meeting in October and by another 25 basis points in early 2027, "given the combination of strong demand, price rises, and adverse supply developments". Fitch said the interest rates could then ease back to 5.5% in 2028.

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"We expect the balance of considerations to shift toward higher interest rates. Factors supporting this shift include solid growth, persistent inflationary pressures, an unresolved conflict in West Asia, and weather-related risks," S&P said, forecasting a 25 bps hike in the interest rate in FY27.

The biggest rating agency expected consumer price inflation to average 5.1% in FY27, a tad higher than RBI's 5% forecast.

Fitch expected retail inflation to increase in the short term, touching 5.5% in December this year from 4.82% in August, before easing. It also expected the rupee to remain close to current levels against the dollar for the rest of the year, and to depreciate slightly next year.