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In Charts: India slips to 6th in GDP ranking for now; to reach 4th by FY28

Payal BhattacharyaRupanjal Chauhan
2 min read15 Apr 2026, 02:30 PM IST
India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27).
India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27). (Bloomberg)
Summary

A downward revision in GDP estimates and currency effects push India below the UK. The climb to the fourth place is now deferred to FY28. 

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A downward revision in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) following the base-year revision and a sharp depreciation of the rupee have proved to be a setback for India's position in global ranking.

A downward revision in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) following the base-year revision and a sharp depreciation of the rupee have proved to be a setback for India's position in global ranking.

The country has slipped to the sixth rank in 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after claiming the fifth position for three straight years, showed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

The country has slipped to the sixth rank in 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after claiming the fifth position for three straight years, showed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

At current prices, India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27). The UK’s GDP is expected to be $4 trillion in 2025 and $4.26 trillion in 2026, respectively. Japan will be far ahead with $4.43 trillion and $4.38 trillion, respectively.

Also Read | India’s slow dispute resolution is costing up to 2% of GDP, deterring investors

However, according to current projections, this could prove to be a temporary setback as India is expected to jump to the fourth rank by 2027 (FY28), leaving both the UK and Japan behind. This is expected to be achieved only by a small margin of $113 billion with the UK and $17 billion with Japan. These projections may change if India’s GDP growth does not materialize as expected or the rupee keeps depreciating at a sharp rate.

The setback follows the government's announcement that India had become the fourth-largest economy. To be sure, the IMF in its October 2025 update had a more optimistic projection for India, in which the country was seen overtaking Japan in FY27 and did not fall behind the UK in recent years.

Also Read | The oil shock should push India to give its economy the resilience it needs

These projections have been revised downwards as India’s revamped GDP, which saw the base year updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23, led to a smaller economy due to a correction in overestimation. The sharp decline in the rupee, nearly 10% in FY26, also impacted the estimates.

The downward revision is evident across years, with India’s GDP estimates in the April update consistently lower than those in October—for instance, the 2027 projection has been cut to $4.58 trillion from $4.96 trillion.

The change in India’s relative position is driven by a combination of statistical revisions and currency movements. A revision in the GDP base year and methodology has lowered the nominal size of the economy. India’s statistics ministry revised India’s nominal GDP down by 2.8% to 3.8% for four years between 2022-23 and 2023-24. While the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar further weighed on the country's GDP in dollar terms, the British pound has largely strengthened, supporting a higher dollar-denominated GDP.

Also Read | How India’s REITs are evolving to capture the $5 trillion economy

While these rankings are subject to multiple statistical factors, they are important for global understanding of India’s position in the world. The country's current trajectory of achieving the fourth-largest economy tag by FY28 and third-largest, leaving Germany behind, by 2031, will strengthen its position, even though these milestones have been deferred by one to two years. The bigger question, however, will remain on India’s overall prosperity, measured in terms of per capita GDP, rather than simply the size of the economy.

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Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIn Charts: India slips to 6th in GDP ranking for now; to reach 4th by FY28

In Charts: India slips to 6th in GDP ranking for now; to reach 4th by FY28

Payal BhattacharyaRupanjal Chauhan
2 min read15 Apr 2026, 02:30 PM IST
India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27).
India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27). (Bloomberg)
Summary

A downward revision in GDP estimates and currency effects push India below the UK. The climb to the fourth place is now deferred to FY28. 

Gift this article

A downward revision in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) following the base-year revision and a sharp depreciation of the rupee have proved to be a setback for India's position in global ranking.

A downward revision in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) following the base-year revision and a sharp depreciation of the rupee have proved to be a setback for India's position in global ranking.

The country has slipped to the sixth rank in 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after claiming the fifth position for three straight years, showed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

The country has slipped to the sixth rank in 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), falling behind the UK after claiming the fifth position for three straight years, showed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data.

At current prices, India’s GDP is estimated to be $3.92 trillion in 2025 (FY26) and $4.15 trillion in 2026 (FY27). The UK’s GDP is expected to be $4 trillion in 2025 and $4.26 trillion in 2026, respectively. Japan will be far ahead with $4.43 trillion and $4.38 trillion, respectively.

Also Read | India’s slow dispute resolution is costing up to 2% of GDP, deterring investors

However, according to current projections, this could prove to be a temporary setback as India is expected to jump to the fourth rank by 2027 (FY28), leaving both the UK and Japan behind. This is expected to be achieved only by a small margin of $113 billion with the UK and $17 billion with Japan. These projections may change if India’s GDP growth does not materialize as expected or the rupee keeps depreciating at a sharp rate.

The setback follows the government's announcement that India had become the fourth-largest economy. To be sure, the IMF in its October 2025 update had a more optimistic projection for India, in which the country was seen overtaking Japan in FY27 and did not fall behind the UK in recent years.

Also Read | The oil shock should push India to give its economy the resilience it needs

These projections have been revised downwards as India’s revamped GDP, which saw the base year updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23, led to a smaller economy due to a correction in overestimation. The sharp decline in the rupee, nearly 10% in FY26, also impacted the estimates.

The downward revision is evident across years, with India’s GDP estimates in the April update consistently lower than those in October—for instance, the 2027 projection has been cut to $4.58 trillion from $4.96 trillion.

The change in India’s relative position is driven by a combination of statistical revisions and currency movements. A revision in the GDP base year and methodology has lowered the nominal size of the economy. India’s statistics ministry revised India’s nominal GDP down by 2.8% to 3.8% for four years between 2022-23 and 2023-24. While the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar further weighed on the country's GDP in dollar terms, the British pound has largely strengthened, supporting a higher dollar-denominated GDP.

Also Read | How India’s REITs are evolving to capture the $5 trillion economy

While these rankings are subject to multiple statistical factors, they are important for global understanding of India’s position in the world. The country's current trajectory of achieving the fourth-largest economy tag by FY28 and third-largest, leaving Germany behind, by 2031, will strengthen its position, even though these milestones have been deferred by one to two years. The bigger question, however, will remain on India’s overall prosperity, measured in terms of per capita GDP, rather than simply the size of the economy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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