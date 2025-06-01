Growth in charts: GDP-GVA divide, export silver lining, capex push

India's GDP data for the fourth quarter and full year (2024-25), released on Friday, showed a pick-up in activity, albeit not as much as the headline figure suggested. Investments, boosted by increased capital expenditure by the government, contributed to growth. Mint breaks down the numbers. Growth gaps

India’s GDP growth, at 7.4% in January-March, exceeded market expectations of 6.9%. However, a slower rise in gross value added (GVA), at 6.8%, revealed a softer underlying momentum in economic activity. GDP is calculated by adding net taxes (taxes minus subsidies) to the GVA. Since the government subsidy payout was 40.9% lower year-on-year during the quarter, it gave a boost to GDP. Nevertheless, GVA growth was highest in one year in Q4, even as it had risen only 30 basis points from the previous quarter.

Headwinds ahead

GDP growth in FY25 was 6.5%, the lowest in four years, but in line with the second advance estimate given by the government in February, thanks to strong headline Q4 numbers as well as an upward revision in Q3 numbers from 6.2% to 6.4%. Going ahead, economists expect GDP growth to slow down further to 6.3% due to the disruption caused by the US’s tariff policies on trade and global growth. Uneven consumption growth, even as rural momentum has been strong, could also weigh on growth.

Silver lining

1,085%: That's the year-on-year rise in net exports during Q4. While external risks are likely in the coming months, Q4 showed a strong momentum in net exports (exports minus imports) of goods and services. This was mainly led by strong services exports, which rose 45% year-on-year in Q4. A sharp decline in the value of the rupee may have also played a role. According to Barclays, net exports contributed as much as 3.7 percentage points to Q4 GDP growth. Amid tariff uncertainties, services export growth could provide some cushion.

Broad-based uptick

Even as GVA growth was not as strong as GDP growth, the sector-wise breakup shows a broad-based pickup in economic activity. The quarter was led by construction, which recorded double-digit growth of 10.8% in Q4 from 7.9% in Q3. The services sector performed better than industry, with public administration (8.7%) and financial services (7.8%) recording strong growth. The momentum in agriculture also remained strong. While manufacturing growth picked up from Q3, it was among the laggards, along with mining.

Role reversal

The role of consumption and investment reversed in Q4. While gross fixed capital formation (investments) rose 9.4% in Q4 from 5.2% in the previous quarter, private final consumption expenditure (consumption) slowed to 6.0% from 8.4%. Investments tend to get a boost in the final quarter of the year, which may have reflected in the GDP numbers. A slowdown in consumption, on the other hand, underlines its uneven nature, with economists pointing out the weakness in urban consumption. Government final consumption expenditure was the weakest, declining 1.8% in Q4 as opposed to 9.3% growth in Q3.

Capex push

103%: That’s the percentage of capital expenditure undertaken by the government in FY25 against the revised aim. After a weak momentum in capital expenditure at the beginning of the year due to election, the government was expected to have modest capital expenditure. However, government finances data released on Friday showed that the government surpassed its revised estimates for the first time in three years. The capex overshot revised estimates by nearly 336 billion, supporting robust growth in investments and public administration, defence and others in Q4.