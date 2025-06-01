Growth in charts: GDP-GVA divide, export silver lining, capex push
GDP growth in FY25 was 6.5%, the lowest in four years, but in line with the second advance estimate given by the government in February. However, the current year may prove even more challenging due to tariff-related uncertainties.
India's GDP data for the fourth quarter and full year (2024-25), released on Friday, showed a pick-up in activity, albeit not as much as the headline figure suggested. Investments, boosted by increased capital expenditure by the government, contributed to growth. Mint breaks down the numbers.
Growth gaps