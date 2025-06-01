Growth in charts: GDP-GVA divide, export silver lining, capex push

Headwinds ahead

GDP growth in FY25 was 6.5%, the lowest in four years, but in line with the second advance estimate given by the government in February, thanks to strong headline Q4 numbers as well as an upward revision in Q3 numbers from 6.2% to 6.4%. Going ahead, economists expect GDP growth to slow down further to 6.3% due to the disruption caused by the US’s tariff policies on trade and global growth. Uneven consumption growth, even as rural momentum has been strong, could also weigh on growth.