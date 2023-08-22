India' GDP growth likely at 8.5% in first quarter: Icra2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:14 PM IST
India's economic growth expected to accelerate to 8.5% in Q1 FY24, driven by a recovery in the services sector.
Icra Ratings which released a report on Tuesday said that India's economic growth will accelerate to 8.5% in the April-June period of the current fiscal from the 6.1% growth rate witnessed in the preceding January-March quarter. Icra attributed the faster growth to a supportive base and also a recovery in the services sector.