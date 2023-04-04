India GDP growth is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, said World Bank in its report. The World Bank has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year from 6.6%.

To tame inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022.

"Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth," the World Bank said.

"Government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures."

The World Bank estimated last fiscal year's growth at 6.9%.

It projected the current account deficit to narrow to 2.1% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year from an estimated 3% in the previous year, on the back of robust service exports and a narrowing merchandise trade deficit.

Spillover from recent turmoil in financial markets in the United States and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows to emerging markets, including India, said World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma.

India's services exports

According to analysts and economists, a surge in India's services exports, which hit a record high in the October-December quarter, is expected to shield the economy from external risks as a slowing global economy will likely weigh on the country's merchandise exports.

Service exports are no longer being driven by IT services alone but also by more lucrative offerings such as consulting and research and development, according to a Reuters report.

India's services exports rose 24.5% on year in October-December 2022, hitting a record $83.4 billion during the quarter, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

The services surplus, which deducts any imports in the category, also rose 39.21% to a record $38.7 billion.

This, together with a drop in merchandise trade deficit, resulted in the current account deficit shrinking more than expected to $18.2 billion, or 2.2% of GDP.

"We expect services exports to grow to over $375 billion by March 2024, as compared to $320-350 billion for the year ending March 2023," said Sunil Talati, chairman of the Services Export Promotion Council.

Services exports will likely surpass goods exports by March 2025, he said.

October-December merchandise exports stood at $105.6 billion, according to latest RBI data.

Mreanwhile, the central government's fiscal deficit touched 82.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of February.

For the full year 2022-23, the government expects the deficit at ₹17.55 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.