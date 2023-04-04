India GDP growth likely to moderate to 6.3% in FY24: World Bank2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST
India GDP growth is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income
India GDP growth is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, said World Bank in its report. The World Bank has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year from 6.6%.
