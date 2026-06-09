India's growth silver linings face war and drought clouds

India’s economy ended FY26 on a strong note, with GDP growth accelerating to at least a 12-quarter high of 7.7%. The growth print was much higher than economists' expectations of 7.2-7.3%, and fired on many cylinders, from agriculture to private investment, and trade. However, all these silver linings that held up strong during the quarter despite war-led disruptions are facing a gloomy outlook exacerbated by the possibility of a below-normal monsoon. Mint explores what worked for the economy in Q4FY26 and where the risks lie for FY27.
The divergence
In the fourth quarter, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), a measure of investment in the economy, grew 10.8% year-on-year, up from 8.2% in the previous quarter, recording highest growth reading in the new GDP series started in April-June 2023. The rise in investment is particularly significant as it came despite the moderation in central capex—generally an important driver of capital formation. The Centre reined in expenditure in the second half of the year to meet its fiscal deficit target, with capital expenditure contracting in both the December and March quarters.