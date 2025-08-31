How India’s slowing nominal GDP growth may hurt Centre's Budget math
Summary
A Mint analysis of GDP figures show that Q1 was only the fifth instance in the past decade when growth slowed in nominal terms even as real GDP growth picked up. This analysis explores what the slowdown could mean for the macroeconomic fundamentals, including the Centre’s Budget math.
India’s GDP growth rate for the quarter ended June, which came in at 7.8% in real terms, surpassed all expectations. But the growth in GDP by another measure has economists and policymakers worried: the economic output in nominal terms.
