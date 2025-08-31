How India’s slowing nominal GDP growth may hurt Centre's Budget math

India’s GDP growth rate for the quarter ended June, which came in at 7.8% in real terms, surpassed all expectations. But the growth in GDP by another measure has economists and policymakers worried: the economic output in nominal terms.

At 8.8%, nominal GDP growth was only one percentage point higher than the real growth rate, reflecting the impact of the ongoing phase of low inflation in the country. This is a drop from 10.8% in the preceding quarter.

The outlook for the coming quarters is bleak due to the expected impact of the US’s steep tariffs on India. Economists estimate the nominal growth rate will slide to 7.5-8% in the full year FY26, with a real growth rate of 6-6.5%.

The statistics ministry released the GDP data on Friday. Output estimates are based on prevalent price levels in the economy (“nominal"), but some of the growth comes on the back of inflation. So they are adjusted for inflation to derive “real" growth as a better measure—when inflation is low, that adjustment is low, lifting real growth.

However, nominal growth remains crucial as it forms the basis for the government’s Budget estimates and has an impact on growth sentiments.

Only five times in the past decade has nominal GDP growth slowed in a quarter while real GDP has accelerated, a Mint analysis showed. In Q1, both retail and wholesale inflation had been low, but in the previous instances, the trend was largely due to low wholesale inflation. Inflation will likely stay low through this year, which could keep the gap between real and nominal GDP growth small.

To meet the government’s initial Budget estimate of GDP for FY26 ( ₹356.98 trillion), the economy needs to grow by around 8% in nominal terms this year, or it could curtail fiscal room for the government, especially at a time when more space is needed to iron out the disruptions caused by the US tariffs.

Spillover effect

When the Centre makes its Budget estimates at the start of a year, the ratios of key figures with the nominal GDP (e.g. fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP) are of great importance as targets. If growth stays behind and the ratio targets must still be met, parts of the Budget assumptions, too, must be cut down.

For example, in the worst-case scenario, if GDP growth does end up at 7.5% in FY26, the government will have to cut its fiscal deficit by ₹6,578 crore and debt by ₹83,919 crore to maintain the targeted ratios of 4.4% and 56.1%, respectively.

Similarly, the room to spend will also be curtailed by ₹21,237 crore even if revenue generation remains intact. In reality, slower nominal growth could impact revenue generation, further shrinking the fiscal space.

Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global, who estimates FY26 nominal growth at 7.6-7.9%, said it would make it difficult to meet the tax collections target and lead to recalibration of key fiscal indicators. “Any slippage on nominal growth would imply much higher compression of fiscal deficit to achieve the same improvement in debt-to-GDP dynamics," Arora said.

Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership (estimate: 7.5-8%), explained that the risk is that weaker nominal growth can have broad spillovers, including an impact on fiscal metrics and consumer sentiment. “The situation we have currently is that sales volumes for the manufacturing corporate sector have been sluggish, and that is a sign that weak nominal growth is not merely statistical," he added. This risks creating a negative loop of weaker sales, weaker wage growth and weaker demand.

Taxing trend

Government finances are already strained, with the proposed revamp in the goods and services tax (GST) slabs likely to reduce collections and tariff risks expected to increase expenditure needs. While the government has been front-loading capital expenditure this year (it is already up by 32.8% year-on-year in April-July), tax collections have been weak (up only 0.8% in the first four months).

Tax collections need to grow 10.8% in the year to meet the Budget estimates, which looks improbable given the weak momentum so far and the gloomy outlook ahead.

The silver lining is that the income tax cuts announced in the Budget and the proposed GST revamp could provide an impetus to consumption, but that is unlikely to reflect immediately.

Moreover, actual nominal GDP growth has undershot the initial Budget target six times in the past ten years. This could very well play out in the current fiscal year as well. FY25 had ended with 9.8% growth, and FY26 could see even a lower figure, upsetting the government’s noteworthy fiscal consolidation roadmap in recent years.