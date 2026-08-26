India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth likely slowed to a four-quarter low of 7.4% in April-June as the disruptions from the West Asia war impacted economic activity as well as the statistical impact of a higher deflator, according to a Mint poll of 21 economists. However, the slowdown is likely to be less intense than previously expected, signalling resilience in domestic demand.
India’s GDP growth likely slowed to a 4-quarter low of 7.4% in Q1: Mint poll
SummarySectoral trends point to uneven growth during the quarter, with industrial and services continuing to provide support, but agricultural activity likely slowed down due to the delayed onset of the monsoon.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth likely slowed to a four-quarter low of 7.4% in April-June as the disruptions from the West Asia war impacted economic activity as well as the statistical impact of a higher deflator, according to a Mint poll of 21 economists. However, the slowdown is likely to be less intense than previously expected, signalling resilience in domestic demand.
About the Author
Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experience turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.
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