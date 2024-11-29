RBI’s GDP projections on test as India’s Q2 GDP growth falls short
SummaryIn the past few years, RBI’s report card on its GDP projections compared to actual growth have been mixed. Actual GDP growth has both overshot and undershot the projections, often forcing RBI to revise its projections.
The Indian economy experienced a big jolt in the July-September quarter of 2024-25, with the real GDP growth rate slowing to 5.36%, the lowest in seven quarters, data released by the statistics ministry on Friday showed. Not only was this sharply lower than the projection of 7% by the Reserve Bank of India but also lower than the median estimate of 6.5% by 26 economists in a Mint poll.