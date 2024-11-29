RBI’s GDP projections on test as India’s Q2 GDP growth falls short

In the September quarter, most sectors saw a slump in economic activity compared to the previous quarter, with mining and construction leading the pack. The growth of the manufacturing sector, known to be the largest sector within industry, slowed to a six-quarter low of 2.2% in Q2 from 7.0% in Q1. However, the agriculture sector showed some resilience, growing 3.47% owing to good kharif sowing. Meanwhile, services output sustained its pace of growth, thanks to contributions from public administration, defence, and other services.