India GDP growth likely slowed to 7.3% in Q4 FY26: Mint poll

NEW DELHI: India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.
Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%. If the poll projection holds, full-year FY26 growth would be 7.6%, matching the government's second advance estimate.
The data for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be released on 5 June.
The forecast suggests the Indian economy remained resilient in Q4 despite the escalation of the conflict in West Asia towards the end of the quarter, which pushed up crude oil prices and heightened global uncertainty. Economists, however, expect growth to moderate in FY27 as external risks persist.