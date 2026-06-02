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India GDP growth likely slowed to 7.3% in Q4 FY26: Mint poll

Manjul Paul
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%.
Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Domestic demand and government spending likely kept growth resilient in the January-March quarter despite headwinds from the West Asia war.

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NEW DELHI: India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.

NEW DELHI: India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.

Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%. If the poll projection holds, full-year FY26 growth would be 7.6%, matching the government's second advance estimate.

Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%. If the poll projection holds, full-year FY26 growth would be 7.6%, matching the government's second advance estimate.

Also Read | Why India is delaying its key Q4 GDP data release by a week

The data for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be released on 5 June.

The forecast suggests the Indian economy remained resilient in Q4 despite the escalation of the conflict in West Asia towards the end of the quarter, which pushed up crude oil prices and heightened global uncertainty. Economists, however, expect growth to moderate in FY27 as external risks persist.

“Demand-side indicators largely held up in the March quarter, providing resilience to the growth,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank. She added that while cost pressures built up towards the end of the period, companies likely absorbed them by drawing down inventories rather than significantly scaling back production.

Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ Bank, said economic activity cooled somewhat in March, suggesting growth became less broad-based and more uneven, although government spending continued to support the economy.

Sectoral trends point to a mixed growth profile during the quarter. Economists expect slower expansion in the industrial and services sectors relative to the December quarter, which likely moderated overall GDP growth. However, a modest improvement in agricultural activity likely provided some support.

“A slower rise in manufacturing volumes, contraction in exports, and nascent signs of margin pressure amid the West Asia fallout may have weighed on the industrial gross value added (GVA) growth performance during the quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ltd.

Looking ahead, economists expect growth to moderate in FY27 as external risks persist. The conflict in West Asia is seen posing risks primarily through higher crude oil prices and their impact on inflation, consumption, trade balances and business costs. Uncertainty around the South-West monsoon could also weigh on agricultural output and rural demand.

Also Read | Claims of GDP overestimation: conclusions in search of backup data?

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, said India’s GDP growth could moderate to around 6.7% in FY27 under a baseline scenario of crude oil averaging $90 a barrel. However, growth could slow closer to 6% if oil prices remain elevated at around $110 a barrel through the year.

Also Read | India's market cap-to-GDP: Nearing 2007 highs, but is it a bubble?

Besides geopolitical risks, weather-related uncertainties remain a key factor. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest projections point to rainfall deficiencies in some regions during the southwest monsoon season, which could weigh on agricultural output and, in turn, economic growth.

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Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

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Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia GDP growth likely slowed to 7.3% in Q4 FY26: Mint poll

India GDP growth likely slowed to 7.3% in Q4 FY26: Mint poll

Manjul Paul
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%.
Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Domestic demand and government spending likely kept growth resilient in the January-March quarter despite headwinds from the West Asia war.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.

NEW DELHI: India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.

Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%. If the poll projection holds, full-year FY26 growth would be 7.6%, matching the government's second advance estimate.

Economists in the poll expect GDP growth in the quarter to come in between 6.9% and 7.5%. If the poll projection holds, full-year FY26 growth would be 7.6%, matching the government's second advance estimate.

Also Read | Why India is delaying its key Q4 GDP data release by a week

The data for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be released on 5 June.

The forecast suggests the Indian economy remained resilient in Q4 despite the escalation of the conflict in West Asia towards the end of the quarter, which pushed up crude oil prices and heightened global uncertainty. Economists, however, expect growth to moderate in FY27 as external risks persist.

“Demand-side indicators largely held up in the March quarter, providing resilience to the growth,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank. She added that while cost pressures built up towards the end of the period, companies likely absorbed them by drawing down inventories rather than significantly scaling back production.

Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ Bank, said economic activity cooled somewhat in March, suggesting growth became less broad-based and more uneven, although government spending continued to support the economy.

Sectoral trends point to a mixed growth profile during the quarter. Economists expect slower expansion in the industrial and services sectors relative to the December quarter, which likely moderated overall GDP growth. However, a modest improvement in agricultural activity likely provided some support.

“A slower rise in manufacturing volumes, contraction in exports, and nascent signs of margin pressure amid the West Asia fallout may have weighed on the industrial gross value added (GVA) growth performance during the quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ltd.

Looking ahead, economists expect growth to moderate in FY27 as external risks persist. The conflict in West Asia is seen posing risks primarily through higher crude oil prices and their impact on inflation, consumption, trade balances and business costs. Uncertainty around the South-West monsoon could also weigh on agricultural output and rural demand.

Also Read | Claims of GDP overestimation: conclusions in search of backup data?

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, said India’s GDP growth could moderate to around 6.7% in FY27 under a baseline scenario of crude oil averaging $90 a barrel. However, growth could slow closer to 6% if oil prices remain elevated at around $110 a barrel through the year.

Also Read | India's market cap-to-GDP: Nearing 2007 highs, but is it a bubble?

Besides geopolitical risks, weather-related uncertainties remain a key factor. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest projections point to rainfall deficiencies in some regions during the southwest monsoon season, which could weigh on agricultural output and, in turn, economic growth.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia GDP growth likely slowed to 7.3% in Q4 FY26: Mint poll
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