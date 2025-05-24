India’s GDP growth likely improved to 6.9% in March quarter: Mint poll
SummaryIndia’s Q4 GDP growth is expected to rise to a four-quarter high of 6.9%. This would take FY25 GDP growth to 6.3%, lower than the second advance estimate of 6.5% by the National Statistical Office in February.
India's economic growth likely rose to 6.9% in the March quarter from 6.2% in the previous quarter, driven largely by robust agricultural activity and service sector exports, according to a median estimate of 22 economists polled by Mint. This would take full-year 2024-25 GDP growth to 6.3%, lower than the second advance estimate of 6.5% by the National Statistical Office in February.