India’s GDP growth likely improved to 6.9% in March quarter: Mint poll

Services boost

According to ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar, the services sector continued to record double-digit growth in Q4, and a robust increase in the output of most rabi crops may lift agricultural gross value added (GVA) growth. However, a year-on-year decline in merchandise exports amid tariff-led uncertainty and soft expansion in industrial activity may weigh on growth.

What could attract more attention again this year is the gap between GDP growth and GVA growth. Economists expect GVA growth to be lower than GDP growth in Q4 due to the differing trends in subsidy transfer by the government.

GDP is calculated by adding net tax (taxes minus subsidies) to GVA.