Nominal GDP may get a boost from India-US trade deal: Secretary Thakur
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 03 Feb 2026, 10:36 pm IST

The trade agreement is expected to provide a meaningful push to manufacturing, which accounts for over 16% of India’s GDP, while also expanding economic activity across sectors, the Department of Economic Affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur said.
New Delhi: India’s nominal GDP growth for FY27, pegged at 10% in the Union Budget, could turn out higher if the proposed India-US trade deal goes through, which is expected to boost domestic manufacturing, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) secretary Anuradha Thakur said.
