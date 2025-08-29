Festive demand, tax sops to boost growth; US tariff impact may not be significant: India's chief economic adviser

New Delhi: Domestic demand for goods and services will further strengthen in the coming quarters due to the festive season, lower inflation, and the government’s tax relief measures, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

He also said that while the US’s additional tariffs on Indian goods posed risks to domestic economic activity, these may not be significant in view of ongoing talks for a bilateral trade agreement and the adaptability and resilience of Indian businesses.

Given strong first-quarter performance and how Indian industries are adapting to cushion the effects of the tariffs, the finance ministry is not revising its 6.3-6.8% gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025-26, Nageswaran said at a briefing.

India’s economy exceeded expectations to grow at 7.8% in the June quarter, its fastest expansion in five quarters, aided by strong growth in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services sectors.

“The share of private final consumption expenditure in GDP rose to 60.3% in the June quarter, the highest first-quarter level in 15 years,” said a finance ministry official. “The Government’s capital expenditure also sustained the momentum in the growth of gross fixed capital formation.”

Estimates ranging from 0.2% to a 1% impact on India’s GDP growth as a result of the US tariffs are very uncertain, Nageswaran said. “And therefore, at this stage, while we should acknowledge the downside risk, I think it is not necessary to expect it to be of very significant nature.”

He added that high-frequency indicators such as e-way bills (electronic goods transport permits), which point to pre-festive build-up of inventory and higher petrol and diesel consumption, indicated a carry-forward of the June-quarter economic momentum.

Higher kharif or monsoon crop sowing supported by above-normal rainfall, comfortable buffer stocks, and better output prospects for agriculture are expected to keep food inflation benign, he added.

Exporters are looking at the tariff uncertainty as an opportunity to explore new markets that are now open on account of various trade deals, the chief economic adviser said.

“Obviously, there is some uncertainty with respect to the duration of the period for which the additional tariff related to Russian crude oil purchase would last. But conversations are going on and there is an expectation that we will see some kind of a resolution in the not-so-distant future,” Nageswaran said.

He added that while it was challenging to provide precise estimates of the US tariff’s impact on GDP growth, the effects are expected to be short-lived.

However, there will be a risk to growth if the tariff stalemate remains for a longer period, he added. “We are hopeful that that would be resolved sooner rather than later.”

Referring to the government’s tax rationalisation measures and simplification of procedures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, Nageswaran said the country is using the trade uncertainty as an opportunity to move forward.

“This is an opportunity for exporters to boost competitiveness of their products and explore other markets as well. So collectively, between the public and the private sector initiatives, we can turn this situation into one of long-term strength and opportunity,” he said.

The income tax relief announced in the budget, low inflation, and the proposed GST rate revision all would mean more disposable income in the hands of people than during last year, boosting demand for goods and services, he explained.

Nageswaran also said that despite the challenges during the covid period, the government had stayed true to the path of fiscal prudence and brought down India’s fiscal deficit progressively.