Is India's growth real? Making sense of IMF’s rating and GDP data issues
Pragya Srivastava , Manjul Paul 5 min read 02 Dec 2025, 04:32 pm IST
While the GDP data issues are not new, what’s new is the rating system by the IMF—started last year—that has brought to public attention what experts have been saying for close to a decade
India’s GDP data has always flummoxed experts. Last week, the news of a ‘C’ rating by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighting shortcomings in the data, baffled the public at large, who were unsure what to make of an impressive 8.2% growth performance in the July-September quarter.
