India’s economy grew 7.8% in December quarter; to end FY26 with 7.6% expansion

NEW DELHI: India’s economy has expanded 7.8% in the December quarter, faster than the 7.4% growth a year earlier, the statistics ministry said on Friday in the new GDP series, which also pegged the FY26 economic growth rate at 7.6%, faster than the 7.1% growth in the previous fiscal.

The new series, with 2022-23 as the base year, replaces the earlier one with 2011-12 as the base year and has newer sources of data. It employs a new methodology to make the GDP estimation more accurate and reliable, according to the ministry.

The ministry also released the GDP figures for the FY23-25 period and the quarterly estimates for each of these years as well under the new series. Back series data will be released by December.

The first advance estimate for FY26 in the earlier series released in January had pegged real GDP growth at 7.4%.

The new GDP series captures the shifts in sectoral weights since 2011-12, making them more realistic, according to D. K. Srivastava, EY India’s chief policy advisor.

Household sector As per information from the statistics ministry, in the new series, estimates of the household sector have been updated with the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). These surveys will measure the dynamism in the household sector more accurately and regularly, the statistics ministry said in a set of ‘frequently asked questions.’

GST data and data on vehicle numbers from e-Vahan are also used in the new GDP series.

A Mint poll of 18 economists had estimated that India's economy would likely grow 7.4% during October-December, moderating from a six-quarter high of 8.2% in the previous three-month period, due to government spending cuts and weak exports. Festive demand and GST rate cuts, however, helped sustain strong growth momentum, they said.

The economists projected that GDP would expand 7.5% in FY26, slightly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7.3%. This is also higher than the 7.4% first advance estimate released by the statistics ministry in January.