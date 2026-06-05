India GDP LIVE Updates: MoSPI to release Q4 FY26 GDP data at 4 pm; here's what to expect

India is set to release its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the January-March quarter FY26 and the full financial year at 4 pm on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists on Monday predicted that India's economic growth likely eased to 7.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, as weakening external demand and softer industrial activity offset strong government spending and resilient agricultural growth. Despite a series of external shocks, including higher US tariffs on Indian goods and the US-Israel war with Iran, which drove crude oil prices sharply higher, India has maintained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.
India's GDP likely grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 45 economists conducted between 22 May and 1 June. Estimates ranged from 6.1 per cent to 7.7 per cent.
Economists’ medium-term projections also point to a more cautious economic outlook. GDP growth is forecast to moderate to 6.5 per cent in the current quarter, with the fiscal year average expected at 6.7 per cent, before improving slightly to 6.9 per cent in the following fiscal year.
According to forecasts, growth could moderate. SBI projects 6.6 per cent growth for FY27, while ICRA predicts around 6.2 per cent amid elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.
RBI holds repo rate
The GDP figures are scheduled to be released on the same day as the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent and that the stance remains 'neutral'.
The RBI revised its growth forecast for FY27 downward to 6.6 per cent, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. At the same time, the central bank increased its CPI inflation projection for the fiscal year to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, citing higher prices of commercial LPG, base metals, plastics, rubber, and other inputs.
India's economic growth likely eased to 7.2% in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as weakening external demand and softer industrial activity offset strong government spending and resilient agricultural growth.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier in its policy announcement on Friday.
Neelkanth Mishra, India's newly appointed Executive Director at the World Bank, on Friday said that India is likely to grow at a faster pace than projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India is expected to surpass China in terms of its share of global GDP measured in purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2060, as Beijing's contribution is likely to decline in the second half of the 21st century, according to a report by researchers associated with the World Inequality Lab.
UBS slashed India’s FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.2 per cent amid oil price shock, weak monsoon; expects RBI rate hike in H2FY27
MoSPI pushed the release of its most closely watched economic numbers by a week in a move that aimed at improving the quality of the data underpinning its Q4 and financial year provisional GDP estimates, as statisticians to better capture late-arriving corporate earnings and government accounts.
India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is set to release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Q4 FY26 at 4 pm on 5 June.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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