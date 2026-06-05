India GDP LIVE Updates: MoSPI to release Q4 FY26 GDP data at 4 pm; here's what to expect

India is set to release its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the January-March quarter FY26 and the full financial year at 4 pm on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists on Monday predicted that India's economic growth likely eased to 7.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, as weakening external demand and softer industrial activity offset strong government spending and resilient agricultural growth. Despite a series of external shocks, including higher US tariffs on Indian goods and the US-Israel war with Iran, which drove crude oil prices sharply higher, India has maintained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's GDP likely grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 45 economists conducted between 22 May and 1 June. Estimates ranged from 6.1 per cent to 7.7 per cent.

Economists’ medium-term projections also point to a more cautious economic outlook. GDP growth is forecast to moderate to 6.5 per cent in the current quarter, with the fiscal year average expected at 6.7 per cent, before improving slightly to 6.9 per cent in the following fiscal year.

According to forecasts, growth could moderate. SBI projects 6.6 per cent growth for FY27, while ICRA predicts around 6.2 per cent amid elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

RBI holds repo rate

The GDP figures are scheduled to be released on the same day as the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent and that the stance remains 'neutral'.

The RBI revised its growth forecast for FY27 downward to 6.6 per cent, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. At the same time, the central bank increased its CPI inflation projection for the fiscal year to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, citing higher prices of commercial LPG, base metals, plastics, rubber, and other inputs.