India GDP LIVE Updates: Q4FY26 GDP at 7.8%, real GDP growth at 7.7%, says govt

India is set to release its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the January-March quarter FY26 and the full financial year at 4 pm on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists on Monday predicted that India's economic growth likely eased to 7.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, as weakening external demand and softer industrial activity offset strong government spending and resilient agricultural growth. Despite a series of external shocks, including higher US tariffs on Indian goods and the US-Israel war with Iran, which drove crude oil prices sharply higher, India has maintained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.
India's GDP likely grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 45 economists conducted between 22 May and 1 June. Estimates ranged from 6.1 per cent to 7.7 per cent.
Economists’ medium-term projections also point to a more cautious economic outlook. GDP growth is forecast to moderate to 6.5 per cent in the current quarter, with the fiscal year average expected at 6.7 per cent, before improving slightly to 6.9 per cent in the following fiscal year.
According to forecasts, growth could moderate. SBI projects 6.6 per cent growth for FY27, while ICRA predicts around 6.2 per cent amid elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.
RBI holds repo rate
The GDP figures are scheduled to be released on the same day as the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent and that the stance remains 'neutral'.
The RBI revised its growth forecast for FY27 downward to 6.6 per cent, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. At the same time, the central bank increased its CPI inflation projection for the fiscal year to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, citing higher prices of commercial LPG, base metals, plastics, rubber, and other inputs.
On the Expenditure side, both the Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) have exhibited more than 7.5% growth rate in FY 2025-26, says govt.
'Manufacturing', 'trade, repair, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting, storage', and 'financial, real estate & professional services' sectors recorded double-digit growth at both constant and current prices in FY2025-26.
MoSPI on Friday announced that the nominal GDP reported growth of 8.9 per cent.
Real and nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) are estimated to expand by 7.9 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively, in FY2025-26.
Growth in the secondary and tertiary sectors remained the key driver of economic activity, recording increases of 8.8 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively, at constant prices.
The primary sector grew by 3.2 per cent, supported largely by strong performance in the agriculture and fisheries segments.
For the full fiscal year ended in March, the government expects the South Asian economy to have grown by 7.7%, the National Statistics Office said, compared with an estimate of 7.6% from February.
India's economy grew 7.8% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, after posting revised growth of 8.0% in the previous quarter, the government said on Friday.
Earlier in April, a UN report suggested the Indian economy is expected to grow 6.4 per cent in FY27, slower than the 7.4 per cent expansion estimated for FY26, owing to headwinds from the West Asia conflict
India's economic growth likely eased to 7.2% in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as weakening external demand and softer industrial activity offset strong government spending and resilient agricultural growth.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier in its policy announcement on Friday.
Neelkanth Mishra, India's newly appointed Executive Director at the World Bank, on Friday said that India is likely to grow at a faster pace than projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India is expected to surpass China in terms of its share of global GDP measured in purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2060, as Beijing's contribution is likely to decline in the second half of the 21st century, according to a report by researchers associated with the World Inequality Lab.
UBS slashed India’s FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.2 per cent amid oil price shock, weak monsoon; expects RBI rate hike in H2FY27
MoSPI pushed the release of its most closely watched economic numbers by a week in a move that aimed at improving the quality of the data underpinning its Q4 and financial year provisional GDP estimates, as statisticians to better capture late-arriving corporate earnings and government accounts.
India's economy likely expanded 7.3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), slowing from 7.8% in the previous three months but remaining on a solid footing amid resilient domestic demand, government spending and improved agricultural activity, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is set to release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Q4 FY26 at 4 pm on 5 June.